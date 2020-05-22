Bernice DeNamur
Colerain Twp. - Bernice M. DeNamur (Gigot), 100 years old, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the home of her son Ronald and daughter-in-law Barbara (Church) in Cincinnati, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman in August of 2007. She is survived by two grandchildren: Julia Bishop (Sean) of Zion, IL and Mary Butsch (Ben) of Florence, KY and three great grandchildren: Hunter, Miles and Alyza Butsch.
Bernice was born August 6,1919, in Door County, Wisconsin. She and Herman were married in 1938 and spent 68 years together. They were long time residents of Green Bay before moving to Cheboygan, MI in 1958 where Herman was plant mechanical and electrical maintenance manager for the Charmin Paper Co. While there Bernice was involved in many community activities, especially the hospital auxiliary. After 20 years in Cheboygan they moved back to Green Bay to be closer to their siblings and their beloved Packers. In 2011 Bernice decided to move to Cincinnati to be close to her only son Ron and his wife Barb.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Ann Catholic Church in Groesbeck, OH on Tuesday, May 26, at 10:00. Entombment will be next to Herman at Nicolet Mausoleum in Green Bay at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45239 or to St. Philip the Apostle Church, 312 Victoria St. Green Bay, WI 54302. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.