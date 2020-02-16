|
|
Bernice Hopper
Cincinnati - Hopper, Bernice (nee Luttrell). Beloved wife of the late Arvis C. Hopper. Dear mother of Pamela (Jack) Korte. Grandmother of Michael (Carly) Korte and Christopher (Rebecca) Korte. Great-grandmother of Lincoln, Ella, Lucas, Henry and Nathan Korte. Sister of Barbara Lanham and Patsy Tarter. Preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters. Bernice passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 11:30 AM until time of funeral service at 1 PM. Condolence at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020