Bernice Schuessler
North College Hill - Bernice L. Schuessler, beloved wife of the late William L. Schuessler. Sister-in-law of Martha Burwell, Janet Huelsman, Dee Schuessler and the late Mary Bumb. Aunt of seven nieces and nephews. Dear friend of the Holthaus family. Bernice was a member of the Rosie Reds, avid Cincinnati Reds fan and a leader at Little Flower Church Seniors for many years. Bernice passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 94. Visitation will take place at Little Flower Church, 5560 Kirby Ave. on Thursday (April 4) from 9am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Flower Church. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019