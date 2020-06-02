Bernice Spears
Cincinnati - SPEARS, Bernice Mae, born September 21, 1930, entered Heaven on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 89 years. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Raymond Glenn Spears, sons Doug (Sally), Barry (Vicki) Spears and daughter Lori (Dwayne) May; grandchildren John, Jessica, Rachel, Justin, Ryan and Michael; great-grandchildren Gianna, Hope, Charles and Atticus. Also survived by her sister Betty (Bob) Dye, brother-in-law Raymond Keller, Brother- and sister-in-law William and Donna Spears. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Sr. and Dessie; brothers Otis, Lawrence, Edgar Jr., Arvin, Everett and John Thomas; sisters Martha, Christine, Beulah, Zelma, Jolene and Ann. Also preceded in death by her fathers-in-law and mother-in-law Jeremiah Spears, Mary (Haste) Spears Sweet and John Sweet; brothers-in-law Emmitt and Edward Spears. Survived by scores of beloved nieces and nephews. Bernice was born in Cincinnati and had also lived in Science Hill, KY, Elmwood Place, St. Bernard and most recently Sharonville. She was a founding member of Fellowship Tabernacle in Carthage and served in the church nursery for 42 years. Visitation will take place Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Landmark Church, 1600 Glendale-Milford Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45216 from 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12:00 (noon). All are welcome. Social Distancing will be accommodated. A private graveside service will follow. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Cincinnati - SPEARS, Bernice Mae, born September 21, 1930, entered Heaven on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 89 years. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Raymond Glenn Spears, sons Doug (Sally), Barry (Vicki) Spears and daughter Lori (Dwayne) May; grandchildren John, Jessica, Rachel, Justin, Ryan and Michael; great-grandchildren Gianna, Hope, Charles and Atticus. Also survived by her sister Betty (Bob) Dye, brother-in-law Raymond Keller, Brother- and sister-in-law William and Donna Spears. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Sr. and Dessie; brothers Otis, Lawrence, Edgar Jr., Arvin, Everett and John Thomas; sisters Martha, Christine, Beulah, Zelma, Jolene and Ann. Also preceded in death by her fathers-in-law and mother-in-law Jeremiah Spears, Mary (Haste) Spears Sweet and John Sweet; brothers-in-law Emmitt and Edward Spears. Survived by scores of beloved nieces and nephews. Bernice was born in Cincinnati and had also lived in Science Hill, KY, Elmwood Place, St. Bernard and most recently Sharonville. She was a founding member of Fellowship Tabernacle in Carthage and served in the church nursery for 42 years. Visitation will take place Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Landmark Church, 1600 Glendale-Milford Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45216 from 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12:00 (noon). All are welcome. Social Distancing will be accommodated. A private graveside service will follow. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.