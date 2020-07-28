1/
Bernie Olding
Bernie Olding

Cheviot - Bernie Olding, beloved husband of Lois Stiers Olding for 61 years, loving father of Bill (Yunok) Olding and Laura Olding Gilpin, grandfather of Andrew Gilpin and Anna (Steven) Foster, great grandfather of Dakota and Xavier Gilpin and Bentlee and Hudson Foster. Retired electrician. Died, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 age 83. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Saturday, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Per Archdiocese directives social distancing is expected and masks are required. Burial to follow in New St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St Martin Place, Cheviot (45211) Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
AUG
1
Burial
New St Joseph Cemeter
Funeral services provided by
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
