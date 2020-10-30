1/
Bertha Howard
Bertha Howard

Milford - Bertha Howard, 84 of Milford passed away October 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Emanuel "Junior" Howard.

Bertha is survived by her loving children Stanley (Rachel), Darrell

(Sue) and Wally (Tonya) Howard, grandchildren Adam, Sarah, Suzy and Amanda, great-grandchildren Olivia, Nathan and Tacoma, brothers Rodney R. Puckett, sisters Ethel M. Dunn and Alice Miller and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4 from 10am until time of service at 11am at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, OH. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Milford, OH.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
4
Service
11:00 AM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
(513) 231-2000
