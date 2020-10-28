Bertha M. Neely (nee Bigony)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Norman R. (Jack) Neely. Loving mother of the late Pamela S. Witte (Nee Neely), Norman D. Neely, and Daniel W. Neely; son-in-law, George G. Witte. Cherished grandmother of Danielle Dauk (Nee Witte) (Nicholas) and Shawn Witte; great-grandmother of Avery Dauk. Dear sister of the late Bess Joesephine, Mary Alice Marcello, Raymond Paul and Roger Paul. Bertha passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 89 years. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3pm at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Rd., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. A Funeral Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
.