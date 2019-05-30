|
|
Bertram R. Gutin
Cincinnati - Bertram R. Gutin age 90, passed away May 28, 2019, beloved husband of Vera Hess Gutin, devoted father of Barbara (Michael) McCoucha, Sandy (Ted) Koerner and Wendy Stallworth, dear brother of Ruth (Abe) Goller, loving grandfather of Liz, Sam and Rachel McCoucha, Teddy and John Koerner, Graylon(Sondra), Nani, Roxy and Danny Stallworth, great grandfather of 4. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Friday, May 31, 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or Isaac M. Wise Temple would be appreciated www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 30, 2019