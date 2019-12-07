Resources
Stallings, NC - Bess M., age 93, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. Bess was the daughter of Benjamin and Amanda Nichols of Cincinnati and Williamsburg, Ohio. She was married to Clarence Patrick Harrell for 52 years; together, they raised two daughters. She was devoted to her family and parents. Bess will always be remembered for her sweet personality, with a bright, warm smile for everyone she met. She made friends everywhere she went.

Bess was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, and her daughter, Brenda. She is survived by one daughter, Bonnie, of Charlotte, NC, as well as her grandchildren, Brandon and Lauren Williams, and two great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the Mt. Washington Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 10th at 11 AM. Visitation will be from 9:30 until the time of the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Williamsburg Cemetery in Williamsburg, OH.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
