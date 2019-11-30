Services
Charles H Mcintyre Funeral Home
323 N Union St
Felicity, OH 45120
(513) 876-2831
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Felicity Christian Church
847 St Rt 133
Felicity, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Felicity Christian Church
847 St Rt 133
Felicity, OH
Felicity - 101 Years old of Felicity, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She is survived by her Daughter: Mary Dean (The late Terry) Crawford. 1 Grandson: Jason (Vicki) Crawford. 3 Great-Grandchildren: Bella Crawford, Tiffany Niceley and Brian Niceley. 6 Brothers: Harry Blythe, Fleming Blythe and the late Gordon, Glendean, Elmer and John Jr. 4 Sisters: Dorothy Thomas and the late Loretta, Marcella and Jean. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Funeral Services will be at the Felicity Christian Church, 847 St Rt 133, Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Hill Crest Garden of Memories, Maysville, Kentucky. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11, 2019
