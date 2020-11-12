1/
Betsy Novak Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betsy Novak Ross

Betsy Novak Ross (nee Solon) wife of the late Donald Ross & Thomas Novak, beloved mother of Christopher (Robin) Novak, Pamela Roeper, Matthew (Micki) Novak, Sally (Andy) Grigg, Scott (Tana) Novak, loving step-mother of Roxanne & Karl Ross, dear sister of Judy (Charles) Cornelius, also survived by 17 grandchildren & 21 great-grandchildren. Died Nov. 10, 2020 at the age of 89. Resident of Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Mon. Nov. 16 at 10 AM. Memorials to The American Cancer Society. T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved