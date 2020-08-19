1/
Betsy Tharp
Cincinnati - Betsy P. Tharp, beloved wife of the late Robert Tharp, devoted mother of Robert (Carol) Tharp, Stephen (Merrillyn) Tharp, and the late Susan Khan (Nasir). Devoted grandmother of Megan, Rachel, Susan, Donald, and the late Kate. Loving great grandmother of Audrey. Passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at the age of 94. She was a long-time resident of Wyoming and more recently Maple Knoll. An accomplished artist, member of the Hilltop Artists, and the Cincinnati Womens' Club. A celebration of Betsy's life will be held at a later date. Private interment Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor's choice. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
