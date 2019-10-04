|
Bette Maxwell
Cincinnati - Bette Maxwell (Elizabeth Lyman), 87, left this life on September 29 in the Deupree House, Cincinnati following a stroke. She is survived by her husband Jim, her children Brad (Nancy), Stephen (Jill), and Daniel (Pam), her stepchildren Nancy Mullen (Steve) and Cliff Maxwell, 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Stanley Lyman (LouAnn), Norma Ellis, Vicki Bolyard (Perry), Richard Lyman (Coleen), and Craig Lyman (Noreen).
Bette was born to Harry B. and Dorothy D. Lyman in Nephi, Utah. In a family of 11 children, she learned sharing early in life, giving up her dolls for re-gifting at Christmas and sharing a room and clothes. She and her sisters were uniquely close, sharing lives, and developed a sisterhood that was never broken.
Bette graduated from Weber State University with a major in theatre arts. In 1952 she joined the Air force as a stewardess in the Military Air Transport Service. In 1954 she met and married Robert Kramer of Terrace Park, Ohio. They had 3 sons, Brad, Steve, and Dan. After divorce, she joined the Peace Corps in 1987 and was assigned to Sierra Leone, West Africa. As a Health volunteer, she wrote "I live in a Paramount Chief's compound in a house with no glass windows and mosquito net over my bed. I tote my own water from a mile away and carry my own wood." After 2 years in Africa, she returned home and became reacquainted with Jim. They were married in 1990. Bette will miss and be missed at the biennial Lyman reunions at spectacular western spots, often near National Parks. Memorials if desired may be directed to People Working Cooperatively, 4612 Paddock Rd., Cincinnati OH 45229 or a . At present, there are no plans for services.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019