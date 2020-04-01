Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Bettie Ruwe
Bettie J. Ruwe

Bettie J. Ruwe

Bettie J. Ruwe (nee Price) beloved wife of the late Ralph L. Ruwe. Loving mother of Michael (Diane Wood) Ruwe and Patricia (the late Nicholas) Licht. Cherished grandmother of 3 and great-grandmother of 8. Passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Age 94. Bettie is also survived by numerous family, friends, and in-laws. She will be deeply missed. Funeral Services will be held privately for the family. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind, 2045 Gilbert Ave. (45202). Mihovk-Rosenacker Cheviot Rd. serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
