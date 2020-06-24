Bettie Vogt
Cincinnati - Bettie Vogt, 87, passed away on June 18, 2020.Loving mother of Debra Vogt, Ronald (Darlene) Vogt, Connie Vogt, and Victoria (Patrick) Barber-Emery. Cherished grandmother to Dale Vogt, Daniel Ramsey, Cheryl Barker, Eric Vogt, Maria Lyons, David Barber, Liam Emery. Great-grandmother to 10. Survived by dance partner Frank Espelage. Condolences may be made at Springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.