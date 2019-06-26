Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Lebanon - Betty A. Liberick (nee Skirvin) of Lebanon. Beloved wife of over 45 years to Walter W. Liberick Jr. Devoted mother of Ronald Wilson, Jamie Wilson - Holt and Joni Maxwell. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren. Proud great grandmother of 12 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Carol Riser, Alfred Skirvin and Gary Skrivin. Betty passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 surrounded by her family at the age of 82. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until 12 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave. Loveland, OH 45140, where services will begin at 12 noon. Inurnment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the .

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 26, 2019
