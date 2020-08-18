Betty "Darlene" Beck
Betty "Darlene" Beck (Nee: Goodlett) beloved wife of the late Robert M. Beck. Loving mother of Rob C. (Tiffany) and Brian M. (Sarah Himes) Beck. Dear sister of Regina (the late Tony) Hardin, Tommy (Judy) Goodlett and Mahalah (Brian Hogan) Colvin. Cherished friend of Marybeth Bruening. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on August 15, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Visitation will be Fri. Aug. 21st from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Funeral services will be Sat. Aug. 22nd 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Please be advised a mask will be required during the funeral service Saturday. If so desired memorials may be made to Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati P.O. Box 75 Milford, OH 4550 in the name of Brenton Hogan. www.radelfuneral.com