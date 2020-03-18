|
Betty Eilers
Milford - Betty Eilers, 92, of Milford, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Laurels of Milford. Survivors include her son, Michael (Jill) Eilers; daughters, Joy (Paul) Berringer and Linda (Doug) Hillyer. To protect the wellness of family and friends, services will be held after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020