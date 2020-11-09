1/1
Betty F. (Cappa) Re
Betty F. (nee Cappa) Re

Montgomery - Age 93,was called home to our Lord on Nov 8, 2020 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of over 44 years to Charles V. Re Sr. (deceased 1998), mother to Charlie Jr, Mark (Laurie), Nina Itrich (Steve), Dino, and Vincent (Stephanie Campbell). Mom was grandmother to John, Tyler, Natalie, Jake, Madi and Alisson. Mom was a loving and kind woman whose kitchen was always open to neighbors, extended family and friends. Mom graduated from CCM in 1952 with a Masters in Music and played piano with local and national bands during the late 40's/early 50's. After starting a family, she taught piano to a multitude of young and old students. Mom liked to have the family take Sunday drives to local attractions (1000's of pictures to prove it!). In later years, mom and dad enjoyed weekend jaunts to various destinations with their close friends. Mom volunteered with meals on wheels, enjoyed walking at Sharon Woods and water aerobics at Blue Ash YMCA, playing with the Cincinnati Dulcimer Society and getting involved with politics. Not only was she a mother and friend, she was a like second mother to many of our childhood friends. We would like to offer our heartfelt appreciation to mom's caregiver, Peggy Goodall, for her love and friendship. Visitation will be Thursday Nov. 12th 6:00 pm. Until 8:00 pm. At Strawser Funeral Home 9503 Kenwood Rd Blue Ash, OH 45242. Funeral Mass will be Friday Nov. 13th 10:00 am at The Community of Good Shepherd Catholic Church 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
The Community of Good Shepherd Catholic Church
