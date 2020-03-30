Resources
Union Township - Betty Ferguson, 83, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at ther home with her family by her side. She had fought through many health issues in recent months. She was the cherished Wife of Dallas Ferguson for 64 wonderful years and the loving Mother of Greg (Diana) Ferguson, Cherie (Larry) Cunningham, and Melisa Gilliam. Devoted Grandmother to Michelle (Jack), Bryan (Samantha), Christopher (Stevy), Tiffini (Max), Brandi (Terrance), Amber, Cheyenne (Aiden), and Travis. Caring Great-Grandmother to 11. She was one of 14 children born to Owen and Earla Stockton, on December 28, 1936. Betty loved and was a perfectionist when it came to her house and yard. She loved her flowers and prided herself on her lawn looking like it came straight out of a Home and Garden magazine. Visitation for Betty will be held from 11:00 AM until time of services at 12:00 Noon at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia), on Thursday April 2, 2020. Memorials may be made to Crosspointe Baptist Church, 4596 Bells Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45244
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
