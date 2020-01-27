|
Betty Henderson
Cincinnati - Mrs. Betty Ross Henderson, Age 84, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on January 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband Dr. H. Thurman Henderson; Children: Shari Torbeck (Dan), Michael Henderson (Lisa), and Roni Henderson Shirazi; Grandchildren: Brian and Maddie Torbeck; Nathan, Ellie, David, Avery, and Owen Henderson; Ethan and Evan Shirazi. Betty was a woman of strong Christian faith and had a love of scripture. She was blessed with the gift of meaningful prayer. Her life modeled Christian kindness and humility. Betty always went out of her way to make others feel special. She was known for her exquisite gatherings for family, friends, UC faculty, and graduate students. Betty was an incredible cook—she insisted on preparing all of the food for gatherings and still corners the market for certain signature dishes. She took much pride and joy in her family and cherished (and spoiled) all 9 of her grandchildren. In addition to her faith, family, and friends, she was passionate about literature, cuisine, poetry, flowers, birds, fine linens and stationery, and fashion. Betty was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a concentration in business and accounting, and she completed earlier studies at the University of Texas (Arlington) and Ohio University. She was a member of the "Society of Harvard Dames". In high school, she was a champion debater and a "Young Person's Leader" in her church. She served on the governing board of the Clifton Senior Center, and was listed in several national biographies. For years, she utilized her managerial accounting expertise by overseeing various investment properties of her own and others in Cincinnati. She was also a member of College Hill Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. with the service the following day at 10 a.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to . Condolences at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020