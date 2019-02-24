Services
Betty Huber Obituary
Betty Huber

Northgate - Betty Huber. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" George Huber for 64 years. Devoted mother of Bill (Susan) Huber and Mike (Tonia) Huber. Cherished grandmother of Adam, Chad, Leah, and the late Matt. Loving great-grandmother of Emma Jo. Dear sister-in-law of Gabi Herbold. Also survived by 2 nieces, Michelle and Natasha. Preceded in death by her brother, Robert Herbold. Betty passed away on February 20, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Member of the Colerain Bowling League sponsored by Furniture Fair for over 25 years. She loved to golf, winner of many gold medals in the Senior Olympics during her late 60's and 70's, performed at various rest homes with her Belly Dancing group and traveled worldwide with her beloved husband upon his retirement at age 65 . Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27th from 10 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to SPCA Cincinnati. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
