Betty "Jean" Hutson
Fairfield - (nee Marlowe). Age 84. Passed away on January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Hutson. Devoted mother of Debbie (Larry) James, Carolyn (Alan) Harmon, Darlene (Jerry) Madden, the late Mike Hillshoff, and the late Joyce Belton. Loving grandmother of 12. Great grandmother of 21. Visitation will be held at Lindenwald Baptist Church, 460 Symmes Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10am until time of funeral service at 12noon. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020