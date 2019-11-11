Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty I. Roth

Add a Memory
Betty I. Roth Obituary
Betty I. Roth

Blue Ash - age 88, passed away November 9, 2019, formerly married to the late Oliver K. Roth M.D., loving mother of Roger Roth, Karen (Thomas R.) Schiffer, Pamela (Jeff Shumway) Perkins and Delanne (Craig) Ziegler, dear sister of the late Stanley Isaacs, the late Mary Gildenblatt and sister in law of Gil Gildenblatt, devoted grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 10. Service Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, Sunday, November 17, 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -