Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Arthur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Arthur

Obituary Condolences

Betty J. Arthur Obituary
Betty J Arthur

Branch Hill - Betty J. (Nee Bailey) Arthur of Branch Hill Friends will be received at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home 129 N. Riverside Dr Loveland Sunday March 24th , 5:00pm - 7:00pm, where services will be held Monday March 25,th at 10:00am. Interment Union Cemetery Symmes Township, Ohio. Family request that memorial contributions in memory of Betty be directed to Branch Hill United Methodist Church. To leave a condolence for the family and view full obituary please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now