Betty J. Dollenmayer
Miami Township - (Nee Michael), Beloved wife of the late Lawrence D. Dollenmayer. Loving mother of Mary (Larry) Spinelli, Kathy Mosbaugh (Steve Wolfinbarger), David, Bob (Annette), Jimmy (Joyce) Dollenmayer, Barbara (Orlando) King, Patty Martin (Tom McRoberts), the late Diane Dollenmayer and the late Dale Mosbaugh. Devoted grandmother Jamie (Gary), Carli (Jeff), Christine (Steve), Brian, Ian (Elaine), Rachel, Diane, Jordan (John), Meghan (Ryan), Kyle, Nathan and great grandmother of 8 and great great grandmother of 1. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and many loving and caring family members on Maple. Passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 90 years of age. Visitation on FRIDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on SATURDAY at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St., at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to The , 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 1, 2019