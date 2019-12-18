|
Betty J. Schreiber (nee Foreman)
Mt. Healthy - Betty J. Schreiber (nee Foreman). Beloved wife of the late Gilbert R. Schreiber for 69 years. Devoted mother of Robert (the late Beverly) Schreiber, the late Ronald Schreiber, and Rodney (Kella) Schreiber. Proud grandmother of Penny Davis and Sarah Newton. Loving great-grandmother of Bethany Davis, Caleb Newton, and Joshua Newton. Betty passed away on December 17, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21st from 9 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 10 AM at White Oak Christian Church, 3675 Blue Rock Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247. Interment to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery (Brookville, IN). Memorial donations may be sent to The Christian Benevolent Association. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019