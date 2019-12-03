|
|
Betty J. Sullivan
Betty J. Sullivan (nee Brauns) age 95, formerly of Cherry Grove and La Belle, Florida, died November 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. Sullivan, devoted mother of Francie Wolgin, Ruth Wagner, Mary Estes, Albert, George, John, Daniel and Edward Sullivan, dear sister of the late John Brauns, loving grandmother of Rebecca, Christine, Eddie, Traci, Kelli, Nicole, Jennifer, Albert, Jr., Mark, Shawn, Melissa, John, April, Keith, Lauren, Sean, Danielle, Abbie, and Edward. Also survived by 24 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jerome Church on Saturday, December 7th at 11 am. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Friday from 5 to 7 pm. www.tpwhite.com Memorials may be directed to www.hospiceofcincinnati.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019