Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Church
Betty J. Sullivan

Betty J. Sullivan Obituary
Betty J. Sullivan

Betty J. Sullivan (nee Brauns) age 95, formerly of Cherry Grove and La Belle, Florida, died November 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. Sullivan, devoted mother of Francie Wolgin, Ruth Wagner, Mary Estes, Albert, George, John, Daniel and Edward Sullivan, dear sister of the late John Brauns, loving grandmother of Rebecca, Christine, Eddie, Traci, Kelli, Nicole, Jennifer, Albert, Jr., Mark, Shawn, Melissa, John, April, Keith, Lauren, Sean, Danielle, Abbie, and Edward. Also survived by 24 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jerome Church on Saturday, December 7th at 11 am. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Friday from 5 to 7 pm. www.tpwhite.com Memorials may be directed to www.hospiceofcincinnati.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
