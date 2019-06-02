Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tree of Life Church
6477 Cooper Rd.
Montgomery, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Tree of Life Church
6477 Cooper Rd.
Montgomery, OH
View Map
Anderson Twp. - Betty J. Wilson (nee West) beloved wife of Kenneth W. Wilson married for 61 years, devoted mother of Corinne (David) Curnutte, Kenneth W. Wilson II, Mary (Mark) Hoffman, and the late Nancy J. Stilson, dear sister of Carol Adams, loving grandmother of Jeremy (Barb), Matthew (Nan), Jessica, Shannon, Greg, Jerry, Billy, Tommy, and Joey, also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. May 31, 2019. Age 83 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service at Tree of Life Church 6477 Cooper Rd. Montgomery, on Wed. June 5, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Tues. from 5-7 PM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019
