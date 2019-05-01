|
Betty Jane Jenner Gabbard
Ft. Thomas - Betty Jane Jenner Gabbard, 95, of Fort Thomas, KY, died on April 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Greene Gabbard. Survivors include sons, Gary Gabbard and wife Diane, Gregory Gabbard, and Steve Gabbard and wife Alice; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas. The funeral service will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Fort Thomas, Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. with visitation at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the discretionary fund of the Associate Rector, Trinity Episcopal Church, 16 East Fourth Street, Covington, KY, 41011. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 1, 2019