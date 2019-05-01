Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
Fort Thomas, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
Fort Thomas, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Gabbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane Jenner Gabbard


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Betty Jane Jenner Gabbard Obituary
Betty Jane Jenner Gabbard

Ft. Thomas - Betty Jane Jenner Gabbard, 95, of Fort Thomas, KY, died on April 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Greene Gabbard. Survivors include sons, Gary Gabbard and wife Diane, Gregory Gabbard, and Steve Gabbard and wife Alice; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas. The funeral service will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Fort Thomas, Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. with visitation at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the discretionary fund of the Associate Rector, Trinity Episcopal Church, 16 East Fourth Street, Covington, KY, 41011. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now