Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 941-1940
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mitchell
Betty Jane Mitchell Obituary
Sayler Park - (nee Simon) loving wife of the late David A. Mitchell, beloved mother of: Dorothy (the late Richard) Dunn, June (Richard) Williams, & William (Deborah) Mitchell; grandmother to 6 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation on Tues, Dec. 3, 2019, from 11:00 AM until service at 1:00 PM at Brater-Winter Funeral Home, Sayler Park, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Eden Chapel through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
