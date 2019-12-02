Services
Mason - Betty Simpson (nee Palmer) of Mason, Beloved wife of the late Edward Lee Simpson. Devoted mother of Barbara Hall , Peggy (Mark) Mitchell and Linda (Greg) Lunsford. Proud grandmother of Michael (Jennifer) Hall,Dennis (Melanie) Kettler, Edward (Margaret) Kettler and Dawn Renfro (Daniel Barber). Loving great grandmother of Max Hall, Currin Hall, Abby Kettler, Sophia Kettler,Lily Kettler, Samantha Kettler, Emmi Barber, Charlotte Kettler and Ellie Kettler. Sister in law to Lillie Palmer and Evelyn Thompson. Dear sister to the late Floyd Palmer, George Palmer, Margaret Winans, Dorothy McDonald, Francis Palmer and Violet Bartlett. Betty passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 89. Family and friends will be received Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave. Loveland, OH 45140 where services will be held 11 AM Friday, December 6, 2019. Interment Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason,OH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be directed to The Diabetes Association, Cincinnati Childrens Medical Center or The . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
