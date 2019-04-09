|
|
Betty Jane Sullivan
Cincinnati - Betty Jane Sullivan (nee Meyer) beloved wife of the late Milton E. Sullivan, devoted mother of Mark S. Sullivan (Jane) and Steven T. Sullivan (Chris), loving grandmother of Molly Russell (Tim), Scott Sullivan (Marita), Elyse Sullivan, Alex Sullivan (Christy), Emily Sullivan, Zachary Sullivan and great grandmother of Charlie & Maxwell Russell, dear sister of Robert F. Meyer (the late Lois). April 6, 2019. Age 91 years.
Visitation: Thursday from 10-11 AM at Twin Towers, 5343 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45224 where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Twin Towers Benelovent Fund or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019