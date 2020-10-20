Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Jean Cole



Cincinnati - Betty Jean Cole, wife of the late Raynold Cole. Beloved mother of Vicki Cole-Jama and Leiann Cole-Horton. Loving grandmother of Keyse Jama, Adrian Horton Jr. and Aliyah Horton. Betty passed away on October 17, 2020 at the age of 80. Visitation at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11:00 AM until funeral services at 12:00 PM. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery, 11200 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246.









