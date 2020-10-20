1/
Betty Jean Cole
Betty Jean Cole

Cincinnati - Betty Jean Cole, wife of the late Raynold Cole. Beloved mother of Vicki Cole-Jama and Leiann Cole-Horton. Loving grandmother of Keyse Jama, Adrian Horton Jr. and Aliyah Horton. Betty passed away on October 17, 2020 at the age of 80. Visitation at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11:00 AM until funeral services at 12:00 PM. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery, 11200 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
OCT
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
