Betty Joyce McFarland
Reading - Beloved wife of the late James Lee McFarland for 54 years. Loving mother of James Wayne (Susan) McFarland and Bethany (Chris) Foster. Cherished grandmother of Carly, Matthew and Kaylee. Dear sister of Gary Winders, Dorothy Slusher and the late Ronald Winders. Departed on April 30, 2019 at the age of 81. Privates services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to the , 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home handling arrangements. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 1, 2019