Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Betty McFarland
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty McFarland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Joyce McFarland


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Betty Joyce McFarland Obituary
Betty Joyce McFarland

Reading - Beloved wife of the late James Lee McFarland for 54 years. Loving mother of James Wayne (Susan) McFarland and Bethany (Chris) Foster. Cherished grandmother of Carly, Matthew and Kaylee. Dear sister of Gary Winders, Dorothy Slusher and the late Ronald Winders. Departed on April 30, 2019 at the age of 81. Privates services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to the , 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home handling arrangements. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now