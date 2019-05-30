|
Betty L. Salomon
- - Betty L. Salomon (nee Buuck) of Mason, passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019 the date of her 86th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Salomon. Loving mother of William C. (Maureen Hickert M.D.) Salomon, Catherine M. (David) Walz and Laura I. (Thomas) Elliott. Grandmother of Meghan (Andrew) Amend, Eric Salomon, Andrew Salomon, Annelise Salomon, Elizabeth Walz, Michael Walz, Nicholas Elliott, Christina Elliott and Ashley Elliott. Also survived by her in-laws David and Beverly Salomon and family.
Betty was born in Ft. Wayne, IN, graduated in 1951 from Concordia Lutheran H.S. and attended Ft. Wayne Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing, graduated in 1954 and married Stanley in 1955. She retired in life as a Registered Nurse. She worked in a variety of settings: doctor's offices, private duty for patients in iron lungs, nursing homes, industrial nurse for an automobile plant, hospitals. She was an active volunteer in a number of organizations as well as the various churches she attended throughout her lifetime, including initiating a Tape Ministry and Prayer Chain. Most importantly, she was an involved and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church in Mason, Ohio. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 2 at 1:00 pm until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at her former congregation St. Michael Lutheran Church 2131 Getz Road, Ft. Wayne, IN. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Ft. Wayne. A memorial service at King of Kings in Mason will be held at a future date. Memorials to King of Kings Lutheran Church 3621 Socialville Foster Rd Mason, OH 45040 and Concordia Lutheran Educational Foundation Stan & Betty Salomon Endowed Scholarship 1601 St. Joe River Drive Ft. Wayne, IN 46805. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 30, 2019