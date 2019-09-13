|
Betty L. Wolfangel (nee Price)
Anderson Twp. - Betty L. Wolfangel (nee Price) wife of the late Carl S. Wolfangel, beloved mother of Alma L. (Dennis) Kilb and C. Steven Wolfangel Jr., dear grandmother of Carlie (Adam), Candice (Michael), Cayla (Ron), Amy (Bryon), and April (Danny), also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Died Sept. 11, 2019. Age 91 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service at Tree of Life Church, 6477 Cooper Rd., Montgomery, on Sat. Sept. 14, at 12 Noon. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 11 AM to 12 Noon. Memorials to Tree of Life Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019