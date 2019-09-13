Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Tree of Life Church
6477 Cooper Rd
Montgomery, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Wolfangel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. (Price) Wolfangel

Add a Memory
Betty L. (Price) Wolfangel Obituary
Betty L. Wolfangel (nee Price)

Anderson Twp. - Betty L. Wolfangel (nee Price) wife of the late Carl S. Wolfangel, beloved mother of Alma L. (Dennis) Kilb and C. Steven Wolfangel Jr., dear grandmother of Carlie (Adam), Candice (Michael), Cayla (Ron), Amy (Bryon), and April (Danny), also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Died Sept. 11, 2019. Age 91 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service at Tree of Life Church, 6477 Cooper Rd., Montgomery, on Sat. Sept. 14, at 12 Noon. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 11 AM to 12 Noon. Memorials to Tree of Life Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now