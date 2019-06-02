Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
All Saints Church
8939 Montgomery Rd
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Church
(8939 Montgomery Rd.
View Map
Cincinnati - Betty Lou (née Hornbach) beloved wife of the late Maurice Costello then the late Patrick Uchtman; devoted mother of Michael (Amanda) Costello, Deborah Leighton, Mark Costello, Daniel (Roseann) Costello, Amy (Dennis) Mueller; loving grandmother of six and great grandmother of one; dear sister of Peggy Ann Disque and the late Jack Michaels; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed on May 31, 2019 at age 91. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Church (8939 Montgomery Rd.), Thursday, June 6 at 10:00 am with visitation in church from 9:00 am until Mass. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children Hospital. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019
