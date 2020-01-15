|
|
Betty M. Hardig
Colerain Twp. - Betty M. Hardig (nee Simon), beloved wife of the late Eugene Francis Hardig. Loving mother of Tim (JoAnn) Hardig, Kevin (Mary) Hardig, Colleen (Michael) Mellman, Brian (Janet) Hardig, Jeff Hardig, Betsy (Joe) Hill, and the late Patrick Hardig. Dear grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 9. Died Jan. 14, 2020. Age 90. Visitation Friday, Jan. 17th from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Road (45247). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday. Jan. 18th at 11:30AM at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church 5222 North Bend Road (45247). Memorial contributions may be made to . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020