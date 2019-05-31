|
|
Betty McCane
Sharonville - Betty, beloved wife of Thomas McCane the love of her life for 63 years. Devoted mother of Liz, Ted, Mary, Peggy, Tom, Mike and Patti. Loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Sister of 8 siblings. Passed away on May 29, 2019 at age 81. Visitation Monday June 3, from 5:00-7:00pm at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Funeral Mass Tue. 6/4 at 10:00am at St. Michael Catholic Church, Sharonville. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 31, 2019