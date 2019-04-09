Services
More Obituaries for Betty McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty McCormick

Obituary Condolences

Betty McCormick Obituary
Betty McCormick

Cincinnati - Betty Jo McCormick (nee Smith) age 89 passed away April 6, 2019.Beloved wife of the late James McCormick; loving mother of Janet (Timothy) Armstrong-Wiesen, Donnie R. (Mary Hudkins) Hacker, Pamela (Ronald) Lambert and the late Sandra Trabel; dear grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Funeral service at Mt. Healthy Christian Home, 8097 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, 45231 on Wed., April 10 at 12:30 pm. Memorials to the Salvation Army or a . www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019
