Betty McCormick
Cincinnati - Betty Jo McCormick (nee Smith) age 89 passed away April 6, 2019.Beloved wife of the late James McCormick; loving mother of Janet (Timothy) Armstrong-Wiesen, Donnie R. (Mary Hudkins) Hacker, Pamela (Ronald) Lambert and the late Sandra Trabel; dear grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Funeral service at Mt. Healthy Christian Home, 8097 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, 45231 on Wed., April 10 at 12:30 pm. Memorials to the Salvation Army or a . www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019