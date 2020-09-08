1/
Betty Moermond
Betty Moermond

MadeIra - beloved wife of the late George John Moermond, loving mother of Richard (Chris) Moermond, Ervin (the late Vera) Moermond, and Deborah Moermond, devoted grandmother of 5 grandchildren and one deceased, great grandmother of 12 and great-great grandmother of 2. Passed Sept. 7, 2020, age 101, resident of Madeira. Visitation 9:30 until service time at 10:30AM Friday Sept. 11, 2020 at the Evans Funeral Home - Milford. Memorials may be made to Shriner Hospital in Cincinnati, 3229 Burnet Ave. #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Evans Funeral Home
SEP
11
Service
10:30 AM
Evans Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
