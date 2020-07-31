Betty Nicoletti Richard (née Teter)
Betty Nicoletti Richard (née Teter), a retired teacher and daughter of the late Aubrey E. and Ada B. Conner Teter, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Mrs. Nicoletti Richard was born in Linn, West Virginia, on October 9, 1928. She was a graduate of Troy High School, Glenville State College, and West Virginia University. She was married to the late Frank Nicoletti and the late Robert A. Richard. She taught school for 41 years — first in West Virginia and then in Cincinnati at Mt. Adams School and The School for Creative and Performing Arts. After her retirement, she spent time volunteering at Good Samaritan Hospital, at her church, and with Kingdom Warriors. Survivors include: son Gregory (Tina) Nicoletti; granddaughter Whitney (Brandon) Arnett; great-grandsons Aubrey Arnett and Liam Hopkins; step-daughters Layne (Jay) Hammock and Robbie Richard; and step-son Rand A. (Philip Sebron) Richard; nephew Gerald (Arleta) Davis; great niece Hollie (Andrew) Davis Richmond and their children Nora and Nathaniel; great-nephew Kelly (Mary) Davis and their daughter Hannah; nephews Dale (Catherine) Stewart and Roger Stewart; and cousin Debbie Wright-Tennant. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; sisters Rosalee (Herbert Eugene) Davis, Rosemary (Edmond) Stewart, and Jean (Carl) Coffman; her niece Judith (Jerry) Whitworth; and sister-in-law JoAnn (David) Richard. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, Hamilton County Retired Teachers, Ohio Retired Teachers, Mt. Washington United Methodist Church, and Ida Chapter #416 Order of the Eastern Star for over 75 years. Friends and family may visit on Monday, August 3, from 5-8 pm at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Avenue, Mt. Washington. Service will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, August 4, at Rivertree Church, 5857 Highview Drive, Milford, OH, 45150. Interment will be at Guardian Angels Cemetery in Mt. Washington. Memorials may be made to Kingdom Warriors or Hospice of Cincinnati
.