Betty Oberklaus Smith (nee Curry)
Died on May 5, 2020. Born Betty Jane Curry on Nov 21, 1924, Daughter of Frank B. and Dorothy M. Curry. She was the baby sister to 4 brothers, William, Richard, Irvin and Herman, as well as 2 sisters, Dottie and Geraldine; all of whom preceded her in death. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Oberklaus. She is survived by her 6 perfect children: Charlene (Joe) Stiles, Sandy (Steve) Jenner, Douglas (Jan Houston), Bradley (Debbie), Susan (Matt) Elliott, and Nancy Helbling. In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren; Christy Stiles and Scott (Sara) Stiles, Erica (Dave) Ford, , Michelle Walworth, Brad Oberklaus II, Curry (Cara) Oberklaus, Tyler, Nicholas and Bailey Elliott, Alexander and Noah Helbling, Stephani Ingles, Staci (Chad) Heiden, Susan (Dan) Jacobs, 22 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren. Unless, we miscounted. Betty not only outlived her first husband, but she outlived her second, Frank Smith, as well. Frank had 4 children from a previous marriage, Loretta (Stan) Flerlage, John (Vonda), Terre (Emil) Giglio and Anita (Keith) Howcroft. Betty was known for her warmth and good humor. If she was in the room, laughter was guaranteed to be there too. She saw good in everyone she met and helped others see it too. Her departure was perfect, just like she secretly planned it. All of her children and many of her grandchildren got the privilege to share her final days and moments with her. She was ready for her ride in the limousine and was anxious for her party to begin. Due to current conditions a private service was held. Sometime in the future we will have a party and celebration of her life. Remembrances can be sent to The Special Olympics, The American Heart Association or The American Diabetes Association. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.