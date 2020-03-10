|
Betty Piecuch Bieber
Betty Piecuch Bieber, age 64, passed on March 8, 2020. Predeceased by her brother, Stephen J. Piecuch and her sister, Susan Kissel. Survived by her husband, Alan Bieber and children Andrew Bieber, John Bieber and Madeline Bieber. Betty was a graduate of Seton High School and the University of Cincinnati, where she graduated with a business degree in Accounting. She held various jobs in the business world before eventually deciding to commit herself full time to raising a family. When her children had moved out of the house, she went back to school, earning a Masters of Education at Mt. St. Joseph in 2014.
Betty enjoyed all forms of athletics but particularly tennis and paddle tennis. To know Betty was to love her. She made friends easily because she was so genuine and sincere. She had a close group of lifetime girlfriends that were a tremendous support group during her illness. Her positive attitude during a long bout with pancreatic cancer was an inspiration to all. A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 14 at 3:00pm at St. Simon the Apostle Parish, 825 Pontius Road, 45233. Following the service, friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at 4:00pm at Western Hills Country Club, 5780 Cleves Warsaw Pike 45233.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020