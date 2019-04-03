|
|
Betty Ruth Keplinger
Clermont County - Betty Ruth Keplinger, nee Pequignot, born April 6, 1928, age 90, wife of the late Robert Lee Keplinger. Daughter of the late Leopold and Nellie Pequignot. Born in Sidney, Ohio. Loving mother of Robert L. Keplinger (II), Mary M. Carrington (Charles), Jeanne A. Keplinger, Amy J. Ehemann (Don), and the late Robin E. Keplinger (Michelle). Loving Emo to her 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by siblings, Virginia, Phyllis, Leo and Dorothy. Passed March 29, 2019 surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home. Resident of Clermont County. She will be celebrated at a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 - 4:00 P.M. at the American Legion Stuart G. Luginbuhl Post 72, 497 B Old State Route 74, Cincinnati, Ohio 45244. Memorials are preferred to the Matthew 25: Ministries, Shriners Burns Hospital or .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019