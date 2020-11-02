Betty Siegel
Cincinnati - Betty A. Siegel, beloved sister of Mary Lea Siegel and the late Robert L. Siegel; loving aunt of Rob Siegel, Patty Kohls, Tom Siegel, Kathy Franzen, and Laurie Schneider. Also loved by many great nieces and nephews and cousins. Passed away on November 1, 2020 at age 89. Visitation will be at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Ave., 45208 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4-6 PM. Masks required. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lord Christ the King Catholic Church, Mt. Lookout on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 AM. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com
