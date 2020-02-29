|
Betty Singleton
Milford - Betty Jean Singleton, 95, passed February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Singleton; She is survived by her children and spouses; Alan (June) Singleton, JoAnn Fairbanks, Jan (Ed) Jorgensen and Rob Singleton; grandchildren Greg, Chad, Jason & Jennifer; great grandchildren Matthew, Ryan, Rylee, Addy, Landon, Aria and Bella. Service 11 AM Monday March 2, 2020 with visitation from 10 - 11 AM at the Evans Funeral Home 741 Center St. Milford, OH. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020