Betty (Stichtenoth) Strait
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty (nee Stichtenoth) Strait

Noblesville, IN - Loving mother of David (Susan), Greg, Doug and the late Jeff Strait passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Bornin Cincinnati May 24, 1930 she was 89 years old. Daughter of George and Irma Stichtenoth and sister of the late Warren Stichtenoth. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren a niece and several nephews. Strong in her faith, she was also known for her love of angels and butterflies, thoughtfulness and wonderful sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. She was an employee of the Fifth-Third Bank in Cincinnati for many years and a member of Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church. Private graveside service to be held. Arrangements by Flanner Buchanan Cremation & Burial Carmel, IN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 11 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
4180 Westfield Rd.
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 896-9770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved